FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR) Issued By Haywood Securities

Karora Resources Inc. (TSE:KRR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Haywood Securities increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for Karora Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Haywood Securities analyst P. Vaillancourt now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Karora Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on KRR. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Karora Resources from C$7.00 to C$6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Karora Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Karora Resources Price Performance

KRR stock opened at C$4.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.94. Karora Resources has a 12 month low of C$3.60 and a 12 month high of C$5.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$712.74 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 2.03.

Karora Resources (TSE:KRR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C($0.01). Karora Resources had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of C$107.14 million during the quarter.

Karora Resources Company Profile

Karora Resources Inc operates as a multi-asset mineral resource company in Australia. The company explores for gold and nickel deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Beta Hunt Gold Mine; the Higginsville Gold Operations; and Spargos Reward Gold Project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Royal Nickel Corporation and changed its name to Karora Resources Inc in June 2020.

