FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Pioneer Natural Resources Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will post earnings per share of $20.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $20.28. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $21.04 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.65 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.38 EPS.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $269.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

PXD opened at $227.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.55. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $257.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter valued at $260,488,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,239,964 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $743,734,000 after buying an additional 662,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,558,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

