FY2023 EPS Estimates for Albemarle Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank dropped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Albemarle in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 30th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $19.94 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $22.61. The consensus estimate for Albemarle’s current full-year earnings is $21.56 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Albemarle’s FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 36.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.50 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Albemarle from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.16.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $114.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $293.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In related news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman purchased 1,373 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $121.86 per share, for a total transaction of $167,313.78. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 87.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

