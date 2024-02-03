FY2023 EPS Estimates for Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Cut by Analyst

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.41. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.63 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Evercore lifted their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Desjardins lifted their target price on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$30.73.

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$29.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 22.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.70. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$23.69 and a 52 week high of C$29.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.40.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.82 billion. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 70.18%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.97, for a total transaction of C$267,335.41. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

