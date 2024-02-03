Gaotu Techedu Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 5,729 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 71% compared to the average volume of 3,348 call options.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 10.4 %

NYSE:GOTU opened at $4.03 on Friday. Gaotu Techedu has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of -0.26.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%. The company had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. China Renaissance cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GOTU

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Gaotu Techedu by 98.4% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,464,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after buying an additional 2,214,765 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 986.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 398,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 361,684 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 3.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,672,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,724,000 after acquiring an additional 91,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 21.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 279,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 49,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.