Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Director Richard O. Schaum Sells 6,022 Shares

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) Director Richard O. Schaum sold 6,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $204,326.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,122,491.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gentex Stock Performance

Gentex stock opened at $34.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $34.33.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $589.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.42 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 18.63%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 22,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 123,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 70,138 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Gentex by 149.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,315 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 258,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,786,339 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,789,000 after acquiring an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Gentex from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Gentex from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Gentex from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Gentex

About Gentex

(Get Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.