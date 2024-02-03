Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,933 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gerdau were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGB. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 1,180.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,283,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,512,000 after buying an additional 10,402,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Gerdau by 636.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,091,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,099,000 after buying an additional 4,399,890 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gerdau by 156.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,153,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,335,000 after buying an additional 3,756,829 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,326,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 3.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 98,245,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,876,609 shares in the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gerdau Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GGB opened at $4.32 on Friday. Gerdau S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Gerdau Increases Dividend

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Gerdau had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Equities analysts expect that Gerdau S.A. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. Gerdau’s payout ratio is 31.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $5.60 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer company. It operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business divisions. The company provides semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire mesh, nails, and clamps for manufacturing, construction, and agricultural industries; and special steel products used in auto parts, light and heavy vehicles, and agricultural machinery, as well as in the oil and gas, wind energy, machinery and equipment, mining and rail, and other markets.

