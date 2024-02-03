Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,765 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the second quarter worth $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globant during the first quarter worth $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Globant by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Globant by 110.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GLOB opened at $249.88 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $231.93 and a 200-day moving average of $203.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.06). Globant had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLOB shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Itau BBA Securities cut Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on Globant from $230.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Globant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.88.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

