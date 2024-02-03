Goodman Financial Corp Has $1.83 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Goodman Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,434,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 166,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,596,000 after buying an additional 1,515 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 398,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after buying an additional 12,651 shares during the period. Finally, CORDA Investment Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 55,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 14,930 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $101.95 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $95.77 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 2,077,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.06, for a total value of $216,132,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

