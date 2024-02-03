Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Holdings Decreased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 38,609 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Graco worth $27,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Graco by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,608,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,606,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Graco by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,619,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,330,000 after acquiring an additional 878,009 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 102,901.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,789,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Graco by 156.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,453,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Graco by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,977,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,730,000 after acquiring an additional 190,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. StockNews.com raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Graco Stock Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $86.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.46. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.17 and a 52-week high of $87.94.

Graco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 34.69%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan sold 12,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,074,139.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,768,583.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Caroline M. Chambers sold 12,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $1,047,025.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,546,001.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,879 in the last 90 days. 2.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

Further Reading

