Graham (GHM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect Graham to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Graham has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.96 million. Graham had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, analysts expect Graham to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:GHM opened at $19.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.07. Graham has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet lowered Graham from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GHM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GHM. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Graham by 2,480.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Graham by 43.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graham in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Graham during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Graham during the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Graham Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.