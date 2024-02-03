Great Pacific Gold (OTCMKTS:FSXLF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Great Pacific Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FSXLF – Get Free Report) were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.71 and last traded at 0.72. Approximately 4,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 37,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.74.

Great Pacific Gold Trading Down 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.43.

About Great Pacific Gold

(Get Free Report)

Great Pacific Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and copper deposits in Papua New Guinea and Australia. Its projects include the Arau Project located in the Kainantu region, Eastern Highlands Province; and the Kesar Creek Project and Wild Dog Project located in Papua New Guinea.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Pacific Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Pacific Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.