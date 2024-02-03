GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Monday, February 5th

GT Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTBP – Free Report)’s stock is set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, February 5th. The 1-30 reverse split was announced on Monday, February 5th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, February 5th.
GT Biopharma Trading Up 5.0 %
GTBP stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 0.61. GT Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25.
GT Biopharma (NASDAQ:GTBP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that GT Biopharma will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
GT Biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology products based on its proprietary Tri-specific Killer Engager (TriKE) fusion protein immune cell engager technology platform. It develops GTB-3550, a single-chain tri-specific recombinant fusion protein conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes, refractory/relapsed acute myeloid leukemia or advanced systemic mastocytosis, and CD33+ malignancies.
