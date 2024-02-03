Hartford Funds Management Co LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.4% of Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,540,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,159,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,205 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 111,197.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,420,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,036,178,000 after purchasing an additional 170,267,122 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,308,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,481,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,671 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $11,106,502,000 after purchasing an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $142.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day moving average is $134.78. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.57 and a fifty-two week high of $153.78.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.86.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total value of $55,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,577,375.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares in the company, valued at $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,674 shares of company stock worth $25,994,026 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

