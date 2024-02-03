HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathryn A. Torres Sells 3,861 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 3,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,327.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,880,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.7 %

HCA stock opened at $309.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $273.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $262.42. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $314.82. The stock has a market cap of $82.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.85. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 996.30%. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.32 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $324.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dohj LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $945,000. Markel Group Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

