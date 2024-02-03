Head to Head Analysis: African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR) & Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

African Agriculture (NASDAQ:AAGR – Get Free Report) and Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares African Agriculture and Verano’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio African Agriculture N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Verano $879.41 million 2.67 -$269.16 million ($0.77) -8.87

African Agriculture has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verano.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score African Agriculture 0 0 0 0 N/A Verano 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for African Agriculture and Verano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Verano has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.13%. Given Verano’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Verano is more favorable than African Agriculture.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.5% of African Agriculture shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Verano shares are held by institutional investors. 48.4% of African Agriculture shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.9% of Verano shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

African Agriculture has a beta of -0.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verano has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares African Agriculture and Verano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets African Agriculture N/A N/A -12.91% Verano -27.64% -1.49% -0.84%

About African Agriculture

African Agriculture Holdings Inc., a food security company, engages in operating a commercial-scale alfalfa farm on the African continent. The company is based in New York, New York. African Agriculture Holdings Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Global Commodities & Investments Ltd.

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. It offers artisanal cannabis products under the Encore, Avexia, MUV, Savvy, BITS, and Verano brands for medical and adult-use markets. The company is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

