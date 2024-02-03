Head to Head Analysis: Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) & ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) and ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and ReNeuron Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bonterra Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 14.53% 9.44% 4.92% ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $295.52 million 0.43 $60.78 million $0.94 3.63 ReNeuron Group $640,000.00 4.60 -$6.52 million N/A N/A

This table compares Bonterra Energy and ReNeuron Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bonterra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bonterra Energy and ReNeuron Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 ReNeuron Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $2.88, indicating a potential downside of 15.69%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than ReNeuron Group.

Risk and Volatility

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNeuron Group has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats ReNeuron Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonterra Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia, Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About ReNeuron Group

(Get Free Report)

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also develops CTX-derived exosomes that are in the pre-clinical stage, which are Nano-sized vesicles secreted by stem cells. In addition, the company licenses ReNcell products. It has a collaboration agreement with University College London to conduct research into the generation of immune cells from induced pluripotent stem cells for anti-cancer cell therapies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.