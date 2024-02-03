Head to Head Comparison: Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Osisko Development (NYSE:ODV – Get Free Report) and Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Osisko Development has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Osisko Development and Wheaton Precious Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Osisko Development $49.26 million 4.15 -$148.04 million ($1.03) -2.36 Wheaton Precious Metals $938.62 million 22.79 $669.13 million $1.19 39.67

Profitability

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Osisko Development. Osisko Development is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Osisko Development and Wheaton Precious Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Osisko Development -246.60% -14.61% -11.02% Wheaton Precious Metals 57.03% 6.94% 6.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Osisko Development and Wheaton Precious Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Osisko Development 0 1 1 0 2.50 Wheaton Precious Metals 0 3 6 0 2.67

Wheaton Precious Metals has a consensus target price of $53.25, indicating a potential upside of 12.79%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than Osisko Development.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.2% of Osisko Development shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Osisko Development shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Osisko Development on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Osisko Development

Osisko Development Corp., a gold development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in North America. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of 155,089 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada. It also holds a portfolio of marketable securities. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

