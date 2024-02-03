Helios Towers (OTCMKTS:HTWSF) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Helios Towers plc (OTCMKTS:HTWSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.93 and last traded at $0.94. 4,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 9,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.01.

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides colocation lease-up, build-to-suit, sale and leaseback, in-building, small cells/outdoor distributed antenna system, and other managed services. The company also offers comprehensive tower-related operational services, including site selection, site preparation, maintenance, security, and power management.

