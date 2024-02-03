Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Holdings Trimmed by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HESM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,496 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 3,258.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after purchasing an additional 808,511 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 176.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,139,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,968,000 after purchasing an additional 728,209 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after purchasing an additional 659,514 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after purchasing an additional 518,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.80.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

NYSE HESM opened at $34.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.76. Hess Midstream LP has a twelve month low of $25.63 and a twelve month high of $34.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.6343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 118.18%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

