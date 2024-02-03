High Tide Inc Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (CVE:HIT)

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of High Tide in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Semple expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

High Tide Price Performance

HIT opened at C$0.10 on Friday. High Tide has a 1 year low of C$0.01 and a 1 year high of C$0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.10.

