Hillenbrand (HI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter. Hillenbrand has set its Q1 guidance at $0.66-0.71 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $3.60-3.95 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.11 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hillenbrand to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Hillenbrand Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HI opened at $47.44 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a 12 month low of $37.19 and a 12 month high of $53.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.50.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.2225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 10.95%.

In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, for a total transaction of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,691 shares in the company, valued at $449,285.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Helen W. Cornell purchased 6,491 shares of Hillenbrand stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $249,449.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,285.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kimberly K. Ryan acquired 3,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.54 per share, with a total value of $124,788.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 109,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,902 shares of company stock worth $424,111 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillenbrand

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,887,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,544,000 after purchasing an additional 438,427 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Hillenbrand by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,537,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,058,000 after buying an additional 30,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,319,000 after buying an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,015,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,090,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Hillenbrand in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.