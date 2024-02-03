IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.33.

IBEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered IBEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised IBEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

IBEX opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. IBEX has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $31.40. The stock has a market cap of $317.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.69.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. IBEX had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $124.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that IBEX will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in IBEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IBEX by 18.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IBEX by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 385,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 40.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. 35.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

