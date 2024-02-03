IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Receives $99.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the four research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.50.

IDA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim cut IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IDACORP in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 33.8% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IDA opened at $92.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $88.10 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.90.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that IDACORP will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.94%.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

