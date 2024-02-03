Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Purchases New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,333,260,627.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total transaction of $2,641,178.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,597,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 284,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $34,664,565.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,167,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,333,260,627.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 632,507 shares of company stock valued at $76,012,718 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.8 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $123.42 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $59.37 and a 1-year high of $133.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.79.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

