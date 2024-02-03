Impax Asset Management Group plc Acquires New Position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDAY has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.47.

Ceridian HCM Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,380.67, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.62 and a 12 month high of $79.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.00.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.59 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $195,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,448.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ceridian HCM news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $467,898.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,195,526.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Noemie Clemence Heuland sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $195,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,448.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ceridian HCM

(Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

