Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys New Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,404,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $171,240.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CCI opened at $108.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.59. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $150.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCI. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Crown Castle from $126.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Crown Castle from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.73.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

