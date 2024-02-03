Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $148,000 Holdings in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Impax Asset Management Group plc reduced its stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its stake in Paramount Global by 635.0% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PARA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Paramount Global stock opened at $14.43 on Friday. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.92.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

