Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $209,000 Stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Snap were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 13,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Snap by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 11,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Snap

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,449,840.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 1,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total transaction of $30,696.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 307,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $210,080.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,589 shares of company stock worth $3,796,543. 22.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.48.

Snap Price Performance

SNAP opened at $17.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a 200 day moving average of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

