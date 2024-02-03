Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 25.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in F5 were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in F5 in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in F5 by 36.1% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in F5 by 32.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 19.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV opened at $185.23 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.05 and a twelve month high of $199.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.11.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.51, for a total transaction of $156,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,749.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,398 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,558 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on F5 from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on F5 from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut F5 from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

