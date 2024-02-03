Impax Asset Management Group plc Sells 1,820 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc lowered its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 886.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 52.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Annaly Capital Management

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $852,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,259 shares in the company, valued at $9,291,213.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.25 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $23.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $18.91.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.44%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.