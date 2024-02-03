Insider Buying: Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) Director Buys $25,000.00 in Stock

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) Director Arthur Geiss bought 50,000 shares of Akoustis Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 415,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Akoustis Technologies Trading Up 10.2 %

NASDAQ AKTS opened at $0.61 on Friday. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day moving average of $1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $46.09 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.69.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 226.21% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Akoustis Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Institutional Trading of Akoustis Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKTS. State of Wyoming increased its position in Akoustis Technologies by 176.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Akoustis Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies Company Profile

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments.

Further Reading

