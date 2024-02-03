Insider Buying: Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Insider Buys 5,143 Shares of Stock

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) insider David Stevenson purchased 5,143 shares of Gresham House Energy Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £2,468.64 ($3,138.37).

Gresham House Energy Storage Stock Down 7.2 %

Shares of GRID stock opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.61) on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage has a twelve month low of GBX 47.60 ($0.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 167.50 ($2.13). The company has a market cap of £274.10 million, a P/E ratio of 682.86 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 97.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.57.

Get Gresham House Energy Storage alerts:

Gresham House Energy Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. Gresham House Energy Storage’s payout ratio is presently 10,000.00%.

About Gresham House Energy Storage

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.