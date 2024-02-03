Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lessened its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,060 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after buying an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,972,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,754,000 after buying an additional 69,018 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,569,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,778,000 after buying an additional 68,013 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,834,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,529,000 after buying an additional 230,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,117,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,882,000 after buying an additional 189,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 5.8 %

IBKR opened at $96.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.80. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.83 and a twelve month high of $97.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.06.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,901.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 44,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $4,090,191.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 354,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,440,901.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $738,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,674.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,077 shares of company stock worth $26,069,400 in the last ninety days. 3.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBKR. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.38.

About Interactive Brokers Group

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

