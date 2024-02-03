International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.00.

International Paper Stock Down 2.6 %

IP stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.07. International Paper has a 12 month low of $29.00 and a 12 month high of $41.87.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Paper by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

Further Reading

