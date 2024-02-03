Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Free Report) by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,671,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 98,010.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 117,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 117,613 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 115,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 68,238 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3,940.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 65,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,220,000 after acquiring an additional 63,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $860,000.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

PBD stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.68. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a market cap of $141.04 million, a P/E ratio of -31.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (PBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of companies that focus on cleaner energy, weighted equally in tiers. PBD was launched on Jun 13, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.