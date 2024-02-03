Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.04 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

