Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Invitae from $1.00 to $0.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th.

Invitae Price Performance

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.59. Invitae has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $2.93.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $121.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.03 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 6,100.71% and a negative net margin of 299.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that Invitae will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invitae

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitae by 45.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 56,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 17,805 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 9.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 48.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 105,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 34,541 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 164.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 53,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 33,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 22.9% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 26,594 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares in the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, that provides genetic information to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, precision oncology, women's health, rare diseases, and pharmacogenomics; digital health solutions; and health data services.

