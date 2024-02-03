Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INVH shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.38. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.49 and a 52 week high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.77%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

