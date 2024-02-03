Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) EVP Eric Swayze Sells 10,773 Shares

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) EVP Eric Swayze sold 10,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $560,196.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,516 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,832. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Swayze also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Friday, February 2nd, Eric Swayze sold 1,907 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.56, for a total transaction of $94,510.92.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.4 %

IONS stock opened at $49.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.42 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 66.34% and a negative return on equity of 90.50%. Analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IONS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 4,586 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.