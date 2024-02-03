iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $7.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.39.

IQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQ. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,291,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after purchasing an additional 691,364 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of iQIYI during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 127,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,932 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,153,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iQIYI by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the last quarter. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

