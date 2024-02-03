iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives $7.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.39.
IQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded iQIYI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. OTR Global upgraded iQIYI from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of iQIYI in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.
Shares of iQIYI stock opened at $3.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. iQIYI has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.78.
iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. iQIYI had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 4.26%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment video services in the People's Republic of China. It offers various products and services, including online video, online games, online literature, animations, and other products. The company operates a platform that provides a collection of internet video content, such as professionally produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.
