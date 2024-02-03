JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$121.00

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Free Report) (NYSE:CP) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$116.00 to C$121.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$127.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$110.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$108.00 to C$118.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$115.69.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

CP stock opened at C$112.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$103.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.35. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of C$94.45 and a one year high of C$112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.12 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.66 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City will post 4.4033374 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.00%.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Kansas City

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 49,875 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.48, for a total transaction of C$4,911,490.50. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

