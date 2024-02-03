JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Diageo (LON:DGE) Target Price to GBX 3,200

Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($44.50) to GBX 3,200 ($40.68) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DGE. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.32) to GBX 2,500 ($31.78) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.77) to GBX 3,050 ($38.77) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($47.42) to GBX 3,550 ($45.13) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,435.71 ($43.68).

Get Diageo alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Diageo

Diageo Trading Up 1.1 %

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Shares of DGE stock opened at GBX 2,936.50 ($37.33) on Wednesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,676 ($34.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,779.50 ($48.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,806.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,041.08. The stock has a market cap of £65.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,779.70, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.33.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,848.48%.

Insider Activity at Diageo

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,860 ($36.36) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.40 ($10,507.75). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 305 shares of company stock valued at $872,152. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.