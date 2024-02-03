JTC’s (JTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on JTC from GBX 880 ($11.19) to GBX 950 ($12.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.
