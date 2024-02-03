JTC’s (JTC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

JTC (LON:JTC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on JTC from GBX 880 ($11.19) to GBX 950 ($12.08) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

JTC opened at GBX 768 ($9.76) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 786.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 732.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.05, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.23. JTC has a one year low of GBX 610 ($7.75) and a one year high of GBX 821.49 ($10.44). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,517.65 and a beta of 0.64.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

