Jump Financial LLC Acquires 132,067 Shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 232.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,067 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Travere Therapeutics worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVTX. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 96,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Insider Transactions at Travere Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 19,122 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $166,361.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,050,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 3,818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $32,567.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,903 shares in the company, valued at $604,802.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.25 and a 12-month high of $23.18.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $37.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.01 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 41.52% and a negative return on equity of 208.22%. Research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

