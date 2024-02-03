Jump Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jump Financial LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,453 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.65.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $127.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.55. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.26.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.63%.

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.