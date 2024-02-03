Jump Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,853 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the third quarter worth $115,000. 80.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Performance

Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.23 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $560.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $561.60 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.