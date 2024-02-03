Jump Financial LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 81.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,490 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE EVRG opened at $50.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.80 and a 200-day moving average of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $63.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.25.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

