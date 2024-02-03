Jump Financial LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 767.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $767,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,099,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,764,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,682,000. Institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PARA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of PARA opened at $14.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $25.17.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paramount Global will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Paramount Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.