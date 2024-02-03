Jump Financial LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 345.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 9,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,730,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.30.

MRK opened at $126.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 902.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.14 and a 52-week high of $127.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.10 and its 200-day moving average is $107.83.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.07% and a net margin of 0.61%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

In related news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,598 shares of company stock valued at $11,236,178 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

